Outstanding high school graduates from Quibdó visited the National University

Due to their outstanding academic average, 58 tenth grade students (35 from Quibdó and 23 from Buenaventura) won a “ticket” to see, between June 20 and 24, the facilities of various higher education institutions in Bogotá and explore the options that will guide their future professionals in a few years. On the campus of the National University of Colombia (UNAL) in the country’s capital, they toured faculties and laboratories, among other spaces.

School dropout is one of the great problems in education that the country faces. According to the Ombudsman’s Office, 477,157 minors withdrew from their schools in 2021.

The Colombian Pacific is one of the regions that shows the greatest lags compared to the nation in indicators such as the illiteracy rate and years of education achieved in people over 15 years of age, which affects their development.

This reality requires the implementation of initiatives that promote the permanence of young people in the educational system. One of them is led by the Semillero de Becarios U, from the Fundación Color de Colombia in Buenaventura (Valle del Cauca) and Quibdó (Chocó), who help train future students, especially Afro-Colombians who have high academic performance from undergraduate sixth.

Today the 58 students from these two Pacific regions had the opportunity to enrich their academic experience on the 150-hectare campus of UNAL Bogota, traditionally known as the White City.

During their visit they explored different spaces of the Faculties of Sciences and Nursing; They also immersed themselves in the world of physics and engineering at the National Astronomical Observatory and the Hydraulic Engineering Laboratory, where hundreds of investigations have been carried out on topics such as water management, the environment, and fluvial transportation.

Daniel Mera Villamizar, director of the Foundation, highlighted that “the National University, as the country’s leading institution, heads the list of preferences of many students who are finishing their baccalaureate and who today join us on this tour of high-quality institutions.” .

Aldeir, 15, one of the visiting students, expressed his interest in UNAL’s Systems Engineering and Computing program: “Since I was little I have been interested in programming and seeing what is inside the technological equipment that we commonly see. Now my interest in artificial intelligence has also grown, ”he indicated, noting that he will have to review all the options offered by the different institutions to choose the most appropriate one.

Professor Carlos Eduardo Cubillos Peña, from the Faculty of Engineering and Academic Director of the UNAL Bogotá Campus, warmly received the large group of young people and showed them the Hydraulics Laboratory, highlighting its history and the pedagogical strategy that makes the development of research possible. of great impact.

“The visit we received at the Institution is very important for these young people to learn about the study options offered by the University, the most important in the country, so that they make the best decision that will mark their professional course. We have 50 programs in 11 faculties that cover all areas of human knowledge”, he highlighted.

UNAL has committed to promoting and meeting the educational needs of the territories, with a presence in 84% of the country’s municipalities, in which more than 7,500 students have been admitted through the emblematic Special Admission and Mobility Program Academic (Peama) and Special Admission Program (PAES).

The Javeriana, Los Andes, Rosario and Externado de Colombia Universities were also part of the journeys of these young hairy people from the Colombian Pacific.

