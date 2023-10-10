Over 1,000 Migratory Birds Dead After Colliding with Building in Chicago: Experts Urge ‘Bird-Friendly’ Measures

Over 1,000 migratory birds died in a single night after crashing into a building in Chicago, according to experts. The Field Museum in Chicago collected the dead birds that crashed into the McCormick Place Lakeside Center, a convention center located on the shores of Lake Michigan. Annette Prince, director of Chicago Bird Collision Monitors, revealed that volunteers also found another 1,000 dead birds downtown, with likely more birds dying from their injuries after flying away from the collision.

The high number of fatal collisions was attributed to a combination of factors. On that night, there was a particularly large volume of birds ready to migrate south for the winter, waiting for favorable wind conditions. When the right winds arrived, a significant number of birds began their migration simultaneously. Fog and low clouds also confused the birds, causing them to fly lower and closer to buildings. McCormick Place, being one of the first buildings encountered by the birds as they crossed Lake Michigan, became a deadly obstacle.

Light pollution from buildings is another major contributor to bird collisions. Birds are attracted to the lights, which they mistake for lighthouses. Additionally, the birds continued to crash into the building during daylight hours, indicating that the large panels of clear glass confused the animals. The glass looked like an open space to the birds, failing to warn them of the barrier.

Many of the birds that crashed were likely young and encountering an urban area for the first time. Andrew Farnsworth, an ornithologist at Cornell University, described the incident as “of enormous magnitude.” He revealed that the number of birds killed in this single night was equivalent to the annual number of collisions at McCormick Place. Farnsworth emphasized that bird collisions with buildings, especially those with large glass panels and lights on at night during migratory seasons, are a common occurrence.

McCormick Place acknowledged the incident in a statement, attributing it to unusual weather conditions and avian confusion caused by light emanating from buildings. The facility acknowledged the death of a significant number of migratory birds and expressed sadness over the incident. They noted that the lights were on due to an event and were turned off as soon as the building was unoccupied.

Bird collisions with buildings have become a pressing issue, contributing to the decline of several species. A 2019 report estimated that around 600 million birds die each year in the United States due to building collisions. Chicago was ranked the most dangerous city for birds during the fall and spring migratory seasons. Ornithologists like Farnsworth and Prince advocate for the implementation of “bird-friendly” glass and the reduction of light pollution as effective interventions to reduce collision deaths. “Bird-safe” glass with reduced reflectivity and increased visibility to birds can be incorporated in new buildings, while existing structures can retrofit their windows with decals. Turning off non-essential lights, especially at night, is another crucial measure.

Prince highlighted the need for a change in mentality regarding the aesthetics of glass. Clear or reflective glass may be visually appealing, but it comes at the cost of countless bird lives. Actions such as turning off lights and implementing bird-friendly measures can save both energy and animal lives. Prince emphasized the importance of protecting birds, as they contribute to the environment and are valuable creatures that cannot be easily replaced.

As birds face threats from climate change and habitat destruction in addition to collisions, the impact of collision deaths will only rise. Efforts to mitigate this problem are crucial to preserve bird populations and maintain the balance of ecosystems.

