Over 110 Countries Confirm Attendance at 3rd “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum

Representatives from more than 110 countries have confirmed their attendance at the third “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum, according to the Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Mao Ning. The forum, which will take place in Beijing in October, aims to strengthen multilateral cooperation and promote connectivity, green development, and the digital economy.

The summit forum will feature various activities, including an opening ceremony, three high-level forums, and six special forums. The high-level forums will focus on connectivity, green development, and the digital economy, while the special forums will cover topics such as unimpeded trade, people-to-people connectivity, think tank exchanges, clean Silk Road, local cooperation, and maritime cooperation. In addition, an Entrepreneurs Conference will also be held during the event.

Preparations for the summit forum are currently underway and progressing smoothly. More than 110 countries have already confirmed their participation, indicating the high level of interest and support for the “Belt and Road” Initiative. China will continue to collaborate with its partners to ensure a successful and productive forum.

The “Belt and Road” Initiative, proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013, aims to promote economic cooperation and connectivity between countries along the ancient Silk Road routes. It has gained widespread attention and participation, with over 140 countries and international organizations signing cooperation agreements with China.

The third “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum will serve as an important platform for countries to exchange ideas, explore opportunities for collaboration, and foster mutual understanding. It is expected to further enhance regional and global cooperation, contribute to sustainable development, and promote shared prosperity.

The forum will bring together leaders, policymakers, business representatives, experts, and scholars from around the world, providing a valuable opportunity for networking, knowledge sharing, and forging meaningful partnerships. As the world continues to grapple with the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, this forum offers a timely platform to discuss ways to rebuild economies, promote sustainable development, and address common global challenges.

With representatives from more than 110 countries confirmed to attend, the third “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum promises to be a significant and impactful event, demonstrating the collective commitment to strengthening international cooperation, fostering economic development, and building a community of shared future for mankind.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

