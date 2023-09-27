Home » Over 130 Countries Confirmed to Attend 3rd ‘Belt and Road’ International Cooperation Summit Forum
News

Over 130 Countries Confirmed to Attend 3rd ‘Belt and Road’ International Cooperation Summit Forum

by admin

Representatives from over 130 countries are set to attend the third “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin. The preparations for the forum, which aims to advance cooperation and connectivity between countries, are currently underway, with representatives from various international organizations also confirming their participation.

The “Belt and Road” initiative, proposed by China in 2013, aims to enhance economic connectivity and promote trade and investment between countries along the old Silk Road trade routes. It has garnered participation from more than 140 countries and international organizations, making it one of the largest and most ambitious infrastructure projects in modern history.

The third edition of the forum will provide a platform for participating countries to discuss and promote cooperation on a wide range of issues, including trade, infrastructure development, and policy coordination. It will also serve as an opportunity for countries to explore potential investment opportunities and strengthen bilateral relationships.

China, as the host country, has been actively communicating with its “Belt and Road” partners on the preparations for the summit forum. Wang Wenbin emphasized the importance of maintaining open lines of communication to ensure the success of the event.

The forum, scheduled to take place later this year, is expected to attract high-level officials, business leaders, and representatives from various sectors. It will not only showcase China‘s commitment to global cooperation but also provide a platform for countries to work together towards a more connected and prosperous future.

As the world recovers from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and seeks to rebuild economies, the “Belt and Road” initiative offers new opportunities for collaboration and development. With representatives from over 130 countries confirming their attendance, the 3rd “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum promises to be a significant event in shaping the future of global economic cooperation.

