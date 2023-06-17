over 20 million from the Region for 268 enterprises — Enterprises

Circa 82 million euros of investments will be made in the coming months in Emilia-Romagna by companies in the manufacturing and production services sectors. This is thanks to the funding of 20.6 million of euros of the Region in support of 268 projects which will implement technologies and systems for process, product and service innovations, contributing to the fight against climate change.

New stable hires are expected: around 150 units

The contribution was allocated with resources from the new ERDF regional program 2021-2027across the Call for tenders for the support of productive investments aimed at innovation. Measure to promote the competitiveness and sustainability of manufacturing companies and those in the production services sector, with support for investments of an innovative nature to strengthen regional production systems.

“In this way we give an extraordinary boost to productive investments by SMEs – says the councilor for economic development and work, Vincenzo Colla -, to make them more competitive and consolidate their positioning within the supply chains to which they belong, favoring their penetration into new markets. The non-repayable resources will be used by companies to make internal company processes and product development more productive and sustainable. At the same time we support projects suitable to contain the negative effects of productive activities on the environment, with particular reference to the fight against climate change”.

The results

Of the 268 funded projects, out of a total of 300 presented, 131 provide for an increase in employment of approximately 150 additional units108 will resort to the activation of the credit, supported with a specific contribution from the regional tender, while as many as 104 have been awarded the environmental label, with a financial contribution for the latter of over 7 million euros.

From a territorial point of view, all the provinces are involved; those with the highest number of proposals are Modena (68), Bologna (58) and Reggio Emilia (50). More than fifty proposals came from areas considered disadvantaged, ie 28 from companies located in the so-called inland areas and 34 in the mountains. Five are companies run by young people and 34 by women.

Furthermore, of the 300 project proposals submitted overall, the 70% are micro or small businesses, 251 proposals from manufacturing companies and 49 from production services, with a predominance for companies in the mechanical sector. The projects presented fall within the sector of manufacturing 4.0 (194), digitization (110) and circular economy (39).