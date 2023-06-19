over 22 million from MIMIT to support investments in Campania and Puglia

Systems and components for civil and military aviation

The Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo bear, authorized the signing of a development agreement to support investments in Avio Aero (GE Avio), a company of the General Electric group, active in the sector of design, production and maintenance of systems and components for civil and military aviation. The project envisages productive investments in favor of the Pomigliano D’Arco site, in the province of Naples, as well as an experimental research and development plan which will involve the Pomigliano and Brindisi sites.

Overall, the cost of the planned investments amounts to 55.9 million euros and the public subsidy paid by MIMIT will be equal to 22.1 million of euo.

In detail, the program provides for the expansion of the production capacity of the site Pomiglianothrough the creation of a new turbine repair line, and the innovation of some phases of the production cycle by introducing new technologies capable of generating positive effects on the environmental impact of the processes, on the competitiveness of the site and on the quality of the products.

The agreement will have positive effects on direct employment, with the expected hiring of 100 new employees, as well as on local related industries and supplier companies. The program also aims to strengthen Avio Aero’s presence on foreign markets where 94% of its turnover is already concentrated.

The Minister’s signature will now be followed by the preliminary investigation and the signing of a development contract with Invitalia.