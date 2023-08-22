Over 2,300-year-old treasure discovered in the ruins of Carthage » Science News

Carthage was the seat of a brilliant civilization which, starting from the 6th century BC, imposed its commercial hegemony over much of the Mediterranean.

A Tunisian research team has discovered a treasure dating back to the 3rd century BC in an ancient sanctuary of the African country, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This was communicated in a note by the Tunisian Ministry of Culture. According to the authorities, during the excavations at the famous Tophet sanctuary in Carthage, as part of a national project launched in 2014, were found five gold coins. “These recently discovered gold coins reflect the richness of that historical period and confirm the cultural value of Cartago“, reads the press release dated August 11.

Additionally, experts have discovered votive offerings and urns containing bones of animals and children, which were given as offerings to people main deities of this civilization, Tanit and Baal. The Tophet of Carthage is considered one of the most important Punic monuments of the archaeological site of Carthage, metropolis of the Punic civilization in Africa and capital of the province of Africa in Roman times. The city was founded in the 9th century BC on the Gulf of Tunis. Carthage was the seat of a brilliant civilization which established its commercial hegemony over much of the Mediterranean starting in the 6th century BC. During the Punic Wars, the Carthaginians managed to occupy the territories belonging to Rome, but these emerged victorious and razed the city of Carthage to the ground in 146 BC. A “second” Roman Carthage was built on the ruins of the first.