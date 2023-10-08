Over 230,000 applicants – already more asylum applications than in 2022

The number of initial applications for asylum rose slightly again in September. According to information from BILD am SONNTAG, 27,889 people submitted an initial application for asylum in September, 49 percent more than in September 2022 and 161 more than in August 2023.

Already more asylum applications than in 2022

From January to September, a total of 233,744 people submitted an initial application for asylum. That is more than in the whole of 2022 (217,774). Compared to the same period last year, the number has increased by 73 percent.

