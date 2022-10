UDINE. Another round another success: the Ceghedaccio never disappoints … like the music of the legendary 70s, 80s and 90s.

In Hall 6 of the Fiera di Martignacco, on Friday 21 October, over 3,000 people danced to the rhythm of the music proposed by Renato Pontoni. A mix of memories, fun and stories that unite several generations.