(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) Over 3,000 new infections in Beijing in a single day, emphasizing normalized social prevention and control measures

China News Agency, Beijing, December 4 (Reporter Du Yan) The Beijing Municipal Health and Health Commission stated on the 4th that the epidemic situation in Beijing is still at a high level, and the prevention and control situation is still severe and complicated. It is necessary to improve the prevention and control work according to the time and situation. It is necessary to fully implement the “quartet responsibilities” of territories, departments, units, and individuals, strengthen risk investigation and control, and unswervingly implement normalized social prevention and control measures.

The Beijing Municipal Health Commission reported on the 4th that from 0:00 to 24:00 on December 3, Beijing added 708 local confirmed cases and 2,486 asymptomatic infections (including 15 asymptomatic infections transferred to confirmed cases); From 0:00 to 15:00 on the same day, there were 1695 new cases of local infection in Beijing, 2 cases of critical type, 34 cases of common type, 380 cases of mild type, and 1279 cases of asymptomatic infection.

The Beijing Municipal Health Commission stated that territorial responsibilities must be implemented. Strategies are formulated by zoning, classification and grading to ensure that the processing links such as chasing the sun, secret judgment, management and control, and isolation are all speeded up, quality and efficient, and the legal demands of residents in the jurisdiction are responded to in a timely manner. Organize neighborhood mutual aid and voluntary services, and provide temporary life care for special groups such as unattended children, disabled elderly, and mentally handicapped patients; departmental responsibilities must be implemented. Strictly implement various prevention and control measures such as screening and positioning of risk personnel, and implement industry management responsibilities. In particular, it is necessary to strengthen supervision of factories, enterprises, construction sites, transportation hubs, hotels, shopping malls, supermarkets, farmers’ markets, takeaway express delivery, catering institutions, schools and hospitals. , Nursing homes, child welfare institutions, “seven small” stores and other key industries; to strengthen the responsibility of the unit. Strictly check the epidemic-related risks of returning personnel, improve the management methods for third-party outsourced personnel, strengthen the management of social personnel access, disinfection of the site environment, and sanitation; fulfill personal responsibility for prevention and control. Citizens strictly abide by various epidemic prevention regulations, and consciously do a good job of health monitoring, nucleic acid testing, and antigen self-testing. If they feel unwell, they should seek medical treatment in a timely and standardized manner.

The Beijing Municipal Bureau of Commerce stated on the 4th that the supply of commodities such as vegetables in Beijing is sufficient and the supply is stable. In the past week, the average daily market volume of vegetables in major agricultural product wholesale markets in Beijing has remained at about 21,000 tons, the average daily market volume of pork has been around 300 tons, and the average daily market volume of eggs has exceeded 400 tons. At the same time, the government reserves of daily necessities such as winter vegetables, grain, oil, meat and eggs in Beijing are fully in place to ensure a stable market supply of daily necessities. (Finish)