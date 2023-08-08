over 33 million investments — Companies

Overcoming existing difficulties in the process digitization. Accelerate innovation in medical electronic devices and define an integrated strategy to achieve high levels of reliability of electronic devices and systems. In summary, these are the objectives set by three international projects of the European programme Ecsel (Electronics components and systems for european leadership) which also involve companies and individuals from Emilia-Romagna which the Menarini Silicon Biosystems Spa based in Castel Maggiore (Bologna) and the National inter-university consortium for nanoelectronics (Iunet) made up of 14 Italian universities active in the area of ​​electronic technologies based in Bologna.

Through innovation dealsthe three projects, selected precisely within the ECSEL programme, will also be co-financed by Emilia Romagna region and from Ministry of Business and Made in Italy. The regional council, on the proposal of the councilor for economic development, Vincenzo Collaapproved the green light to sign each of the three innovation agreements.

The three projects envisage total investments for 33.2 million euros with subsidies for over 10.1 million euros, of which 2.9 million in Emilia-Romagna. The co-financing of the Region will be approximately 240 thousand euros.

“The Eccel- spiega program necklace– is one of the cornerstones of the European Union’s industrial strategy to contribute, through the funding of research, development and innovation projects, to the competitiveness in the field of electronic components and systems internationally. These three projects – continues the councilor – will also allow for the involvement of the whole high-tech network of this region, but above all to carry out research exchanges with other institutions in the country. In summary – Colla concludes – we are working to not lose all the investments that arise from the European financing lines; we are firmly convinced that Emilia-Romagna must place itself increasingly on this dimensional scale”.

The three projects

Arrowhead tools (Arrowhead-II) is a program made by Stmicroelectronics Srl (proposing party), by Eurotech Spa, Santer Reply Spa and the Turin Polytechnic. The regional entity involved is the National inter-university consortium for nanoelectronics (Iunet). The total investment is 18 million and 585 thousand euros of which 5 million and 832 thousand in subsidies and will be co-financed by: Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy, Lombardy Region, Friuli-Venezia Giulia Region, Emilia-Romagna Region, Sicilian Region. The aim of the project is to overcome difficulties existing in the process of digitization ongoing today in civil and industrial society. The working hypothesis moves in two directions: creare tool to integrate state-of-the-art technologies into existing platforms, in order to make their diffusion efficient; facilitate the integration of heterogeneous platforms of great diffusion leaning on a framework resulting from a previous pilot project of Artemis (Aipp Arrowhead). All with a solution that can enable an efficient and sustainable implementation.

Open technology platforms for medical devices (Moore4Medical) is a program made by STMicroelectronics Srl (proposer), Menarini Silicon Biosystems Spa (Castel Maggiore, Bologna), University of Pavia, University of Florence, Roma Tre University. The total investment is 6 million and 913 thousand euros and a subsidy of 2 million and 79 thousand euros and will be co-financed by the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy, the Emilia-Romagna Region, the Lombardy Region and the Lazio Region. The contribution of the Emilia-Romagna Region is almost 79,000 euros. The project aims to accelerate innovation in medical electronic devices, addressing emerging applications that offer significant new opportunities for the industry. Moore4Medical will focus in particular on the development of open technological platforms for these emerging sectors and will contribute to bridging the technological gaps in a shorter time and at a more sustainable cost, increasing national and European competitiveness and making the medical care system more sustainable. The open technology platforms will be accessible to different end users and will form a common technological basis for different emerging medical applications.

Intelligent Reliability 4.0 is a program made by Infineon Technologies Italia Srl (proposer), Tekne Srl, National Interuniversity Consortium for Nanoelectronics (Iunet), University of L’Aquila. The total investment is 7 million and 758 thousand euros and the subsidy of 2 million and 240 thousand euros. The co-financing from the Emilia-Romagna Region is 74 thousand euros. The project aims to develop an integrated approach to achieve the high levels of reliability to improve the quality of autonomous production systems required of electronic devices and systems for current and future practical applications. Among the objectives is to define an integrated strategy to obtain high levels of reliability of electronic devices and systems. The focus of the project will therefore be onreliability of electronic devices and systemshowever considering the whole supply chain for their production, in order to acquire a detailed knowledge of the failure mechanisms and models and their root causes, and to evaluate, control, prevent and mitigate them.

