Over 3,500 NGOs Dissolved in Nicaragua following Protests against Daniel Ortega’s Regime

Nicaragua Dissolves Over 3,500 NGOs Following Protests Against Ortega Regime

In a move that continues to stifle civil society in Nicaragua, the regime of Daniel Ortega has canceled the legal personalities and seized the assets of several organizations. The most recent targets are the order of the Franciscan Friars Minor and 16 NGOs, mostly of Christian nature, for allegedly failing to report the origin of their financing.

According to a resolution from the Ministry of the Interior (Inside), these organizations failed to comply with laws regarding financial reporting, transparency surrounding their donations and identity of donors, as well as other crucial aspects. Consequently, the regime declared that all movable and immovable property of the annulled organizations will be transferred to the State.

August witnessed a similar crackdown, with the Sandinista regime dissolving the legal personality of the Society of Jesus and confiscating the Jesuit university of Managua, along with a residence for priests adjacent to the campus, all under accusations of “terrorism.”

Since the major protests against the Ortega regime erupted in April 2018, more than 3,500 NGOs have been dissolved. These protests, which spanned three months and resulted in street blockades and clashes between government supporters and opponents, claimed the lives of over 300 people, according to the United Nations.

During this period, the relationship between the Catholic Church and the Ortega regime deteriorated significantly. The regime considered the protests an attempted coup d’état orchestrated by the United States. The European Union and other countries also denounced the violent repression by the government against its opponents.

The situation has forced several religious figures to leave the country, with 12 priests being sent to Rome just last week after their release. However, Bishop Rolando Álvarez, a prominent critic of the government, remains imprisoned after being sentenced to more than 26 years on charges of spreading fake news and contempt in February.

In the latest developments, opposition media reported that the Ministry of Education and police agents occupied the San Francisco de Asís Institute on Tuesday, a school in the city of Matagalpa operated by the Franciscans.

Among the NGOs stripped of their legal personality this week are the International Church of Christ Association, the Las Golondrinas Women’s Association, the Comprehensive Care Center for Boys and Girls with Autism Foundation, and the Nicaraguan Association of Churches of Christ, among others. The regime has alleged that some of these organizations funded the 2018 protests.

Since 2018, over 30 priests from different orders have been forced into exile, with 20 being expelled from the country and another 24 being denied re-entry.

This continuous crackdown on civil society and the Catholic Church demonstrates the increasing authoritarianism of the Ortega regime and raises concerns about the further erosion of human rights and democratic practices in Nicaragua.

(With information from AFP and EFE)

