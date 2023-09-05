Over 40% of Sardinians buy goods and services online – News

40.5% of Sardinians, a good 648,000 people, have made purchases online in the last 3 months, while 34.6%, or 552,000 inhabitants, have never bought any goods or services on the web in the last year. Only 5 years ago, in 2018, there were 285 thousand islanders who bought on the web, equivalent to 363 thousand more users. These are the salient data of the analysis carried out by the Study Office of Confartigianato Imprese Sardegna on the use of e-commerce on the island, based on Istat 2022/2023 source.





Important numbers that put the island in the middle of the national ranking for the use of the internet for shopping. In Lombardy there are almost 5 million people who buy online, Veneto exceeds two million, Lazio two and a half million.





“Covid has literally exploded purchases on the web here too – comments Maria Amelia Lai, president of Confartigianato Imprese Sardegna – in fact, the number of Sardinians who make purchases online is growing and in the same way the number of artisans who begin to offer their goods and services on the web”.





The analysis shows that 62% of Sardinians buy clothing and shoes, 28% household items, 23% PCs and mobile phones, 22% films, 21% books, magazines and paper newspapers, 20% cosmetics, 18% sporting goods, 17% meals and food from local retailers, 16% medicines, 15% internet subscriptions, 14% toys and articles for children, for 13% music, for 12% tickets for concerts, for 9% TV, stereos and cameras, for 8% household cleaning items, for 7% software, again for 7% food and ready-to-eat food products with home delivery, 6% online games and 5% ebooks and online newspapers.





The analysis on Sardinia also says, in fact, that if on the one hand the winner is the web, on the other traditional commerce is struggling. In e-commerce, sales have grown by 25% in 5 years. On the contrary, the value of retail sales stagnates, with a variation of -0.1% compared to the same period of the previous year, with the stability of large-scale distribution (+0.8%) and the drop in sales of companies operating on small surfaces (-1.6%) Sardinian companies that sell online: the critical points reported.





Despite these good numbers, there is still a low propensity among companies to make sales through electronic commerce.





“Certainly, with online sales, there are also many problems to solve – concludes the President of Confartigianato Sardegna – we are talking, in particular, of the growing importance assumed by the mega foreign platforms for the intermediation of goods and services, which increasingly need interventions on the web tax, in relation to the imbalance between revenues and tax levy”.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

