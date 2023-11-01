Over 6.5 Million People Participate in Beijing Puhui Health Insurance in Two Years

Beijing Puhui Health Insurance has attracted more than 6.5 million people in two years

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, November 1 (Reporter Chen Xu) – Beijing’s multi-level medical security system has taken a significant step forward with the success of Beijing Puhui Health Insurance, which has already attracted over 6.5 million participants in just two years since its launch. This insurance program aims to reduce the burden on the people and improve their livelihood and well-being.

During the 2024 Beijing Puhui Health Insurance Press Conference on November 1, it was announced that the insurance will be available online from November 1 and will run until December 31. The scheme has established a government supervision mechanism and a fund pool to ensure full compensation for participants. Unused funds from the current year will be carried over to future years for this purpose.

Ma Jiye, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Director of the Beijing Municipal Medical Insurance Bureau, highlighted the developments made in the past two years. The scope of supplementary medical insurance has been broadened to include coverage for all ages, ensuring comprehensive protection. Additionally, the claims process for basic medical insurance has been simplified, eliminating the need for participants to provide medical bills and other claim materials. The scheme also offers comprehensive special medicine protection, covering 100 domestic and foreign special medicines directly linked to the national medical insurance catalog.

Li Mingxiao, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Beijing Supervision Bureau of the State Administration of Financial Supervision and Administration, discussed the innovations made by Beijing Puhui Health Insurance. These include expanded protection for the elderly, patients with pre-existing medical conditions, and new citizens. Among the 3.5 million insured persons in 2023, over 1.1 million were over the age of 60, and over 160,000 were new citizens. This demonstrates the insurance industry’s commitment to inclusive finance and providing coverage to traditionally underserved groups.

Data from the Beijing Supervision Bureau revealed that as of the end of the third quarter of 2023, more than 80,000 insured persons have already received compensation for large medical expenses. The recipients range from as young as one year old to as old as 103 years, highlighting the program’s success in reducing the burden of serious illnesses on the masses.

In 2024, Beijing Inclusive Health Insurance will be jointly guided by the Beijing Municipal Medical Security Bureau and the Beijing Local Financial Supervision Bureau, with oversight from the Beijing Supervision Bureau of the State Administration of Financial Supervision. The premium for the insurance is set at 195 yuan, covering self-pay options, hospitalizations outside the directory, and domestic and foreign specialty drugs.

Beijing Puhui Health Insurance has made significant progress in its inclusive and public welfare attributes in the past two years, attracting millions of participants and providing comprehensive medical coverage for all. This program serves as a crucial pillar in Beijing’s multi-level medical security system, ensuring the well-being and livelihood of its residents.

