Over the weekend, Urban Market invites you to a designer market, concerts and street food in Jurkovičová Teplárna and Sky Park

The Spring Urban Market promises a weekend full of inspiration, local creations, good food and a music program. From May 12 to 14, a sales exhibition of author’s work will take place in Bratislava’s Jurkovičová Teplárna, where more than 70 talented artists, designers and brands will be presented. The program will be completed by concerts, theater performances for children and street food in the green area of ​​Sky Park.

Local design and art

This year, too, Urban Market attracts above all an elaborate selection of popular brands and designer novelties from Slovakia and the surrounding area. Fashion and fashion accessories, jewelry, cosmetics, delicatessen, interior design and children’s assortment will also be represented at the current, fourteenth year of the event. Quality over quantity, local production, limited editions, recycled materials, nature-friendly processes, original designs, craft and artistic creation. If the above-mentioned principles are important to you, you will come to your senses at Urban Market. The updated list of sellers is available at www.urbanmarket.sk

Street food, food, coffee & drinks

In the green area of ​​Sky Park, you can choose from twelve food trucks with food and drinks from Friday to Sunday. You will be able to enjoy Georgian specialties, Spanish cuisine, Japanese gyoza, Brazilian gastro, but also burgers, sweet treats, or coffee and drinks in good company in the open air. For those who prefer classic dining, local restaurants and bars will come in handy.

Concerts & DJs

During the day and evening, Urban Market will be accompanied by DJs and several live concerts are also planned. The charming Tamara Kramar will sing, Jozef Rezník will present his solo project ZEF (Walter Schnitzelsson, ex Para), new songs will be performed by Andrea Bučko with the band, the multi-genre DIS IS MARKĒTA and Vlado Nosáľ with the band The Avedons will also stop by. They will be complemented by DJs, and whoever wants to, there is also a party in the Šafko club on Saturday night.

Theater performances for children & creative workshops

On Saturday, the children’s audience will be entertained with their songs by the band Pánko and Divadlo na hojdačke with the KOLObeh water performance. On Sunday, it will be no problem with its Kompost story. During the entire Urban Market, there will also be creative workshops led by lab.café, where participants will learn to make soy candles, moss paintings and plant terrariums. The complete program, including the timetable, is published on the organizer’s website.

Jurkovičova Tepláreň & Sky Park by Zaha Hadid

Last but not least, the venue itself is a reason to visit the spring Urban Market. Jurkovičova Tepláreň is located in the center of Bratislava’s new “downtown”, as they call Sky Park by Zaha Hadid. The brick building of Teplárne still remembers the days when the Apollo mineral oil refinery stood here. Since 2008, “Jurkovička” has been a national cultural monument, and after years of decay, it was renovated in addition to the construction of the Sky Park.

Today it is a multi-functional building that houses a cafe, gallery and offices. During the Urban Market, several guided tours of SKY PARK and Jurkovičová Teplárna will take place in cooperation with Alto Real Estate. You have to register for the tours in advance and places are sold out at breakneck speed, but you might still be able to miss some. For up-to-date information, follow the event on Facebook.

Urban Market 2023 (Spring Edition) will take place on May 12-14 in Jurkovičová Teplárna – SKY PARK by Zaha Hadid, Bottova 1, 811 09 Bratislava – Staré Mesto

OPENING HOURS

5. | FRIDAY: 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. (outdoor program and Urban Food Park continue until 10:00 p.m.) 5. | SATURDAY: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. (outdoor program and Urban Food Park continue until 10:00 p.m.) 5. | SUNDAY: 10:00 – 18:00