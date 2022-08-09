Listen to the audio version of the article

The peak of deaths from Covid-19 for this pandemic wave has been reached and, in the coming days, a decrease in the number of deaths is expected. An expected trend inversion, the epidemiologist Cesare Cislaghi underlines to Ansa, even if in absolute numbers the victims are still many: 113 in the last 24 hours, an increase compared to the 74 yesterday, according to data from the Ministry of Health. On the other hand, the new infections are confirmed to be decreasing: they are 11,976 compared to the 26,662 recorded yesterday by the ministerial bulletin. The positivity rate is 15.8%, stable compared to 16% yesterday, and a total of 75,602 swabs were performed, including antigenic and molecular.

Occupation of hospital beds

On the hospital front, 339 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, three fewer than yesterday, while daily admissions are 23. There are 9,052 hospitalized in ordinary wards, that is 126 more than yesterday. Coronavirus positive Italians thus return to drop towards one million: they are currently 1,054,167, or 40,789 less than yesterday. In total, 21,325,402 people have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the dead have risen to 173,249. The discharged and healed are 20,097,986 with an increase of 52,651. However, the occupation of hospital beds by Covid patients remains below the threshold level at the national level. According to the survey by the National Agency for Regional Health Services (Agenas) on the data of 7 August, published today, the percentage of places occupied for Covid in ordinary wards is stable at 14% over 24 hours in Italy. (a year ago it was 5%) and the regions where the value exceeds the 15% threshold are decreasing but still remain 6: Umbria (37%), Calabria (29%), Liguria (24%), Sicily (22%), Marche (18%), Emilia Romagna (16%). Also at a national level, the percentage of intensive workers occupied by Covid patients is stable at 4% – well below the alert threshold set at 10% (a year ago it was 3%).

Peak phase

We are therefore in the “peak phase of deaths due to this epidemic wave” of Covid-19 and, in the coming weeks, we should see their decrease “, explains Cislaghi, underlining how currently” raw lethality, ie without corrections for age and gender, it is decreasing and is about 1.5 deaths per thousand diagnosed infected ». For an even more correct estimate, the expert specifies, “we should also consider some other concomitant factors such as age, gender, residence and possibly also the health conditions of the infected, but in the medium term these factors do not seem to be have changed a lot and therefore should not affect trends, but they could do so if they wanted to compare different situations such as the lethality of other nations ».

Latency between diagnosis and deaths

Mortality from Covid-19 in absolute data “remains still high – he clarifies – because mortality depends on the number of infections and the latency between diagnosis and deaths, which is on average about three weeks. So, since three weeks ago we were in the peak phase of infections, clearly these days we are also witnessing the peak of deaths: the peak of infections was in fact in mid-July and now we are at the peak of deaths for this wave. compared to their absolute value “. However, Cislaghi notes, “the positive aspect is that although mortality as an absolute number has increased, lethality as a proportion between deaths and infections has instead decreased and from now on – he concludes – we should see a decrease in deaths if we do not they will be unforeseen situations ».