Hualong.com-New Chongqing Client News Chongqing’s epidemic prevention and control work is in the most strenuous, most urgent, and most critical period. In the battle against the new crown pneumonia epidemic without gunpowder, China Life Insurance Chongqing Branch acted upon hearing the order and responded quickly, taking multiple measures to build a network of epidemic prevention and control. Fulfill social responsibilities, go against the front line, be a pioneer, and “protect” the mountain city of Chongqing and the people of the mountain city with powerful actions.

The party flag is flying on the front line, who else will be the “model”

In Shapingba District, Chongqing, two partners, Wu Xiaoqin and Yuan Jinzhu from the Development and Development Department of the Shapingba Branch Company, always kept in mind their identity as party members, actively responded to the company’s call, and immediately moved to the forefront of epidemic prevention and control. “Please keep a distance of one meter and wear a mask.” “Ma’am, let me help you find the Yukang code.” Wu Xiaoqin actively assists the community in carrying out nucleic acid testing. Putting on protective clothing, she patiently explained the precautions for nucleic acid to residents over and over again. matters, and do a good job in information collection and entry. As a community order maintenance volunteer, Yuan Jinzhu first stood guard at the gate checkpoint day and night, patiently and meticulously persuaded the outsiders to return, and then guided everyone to line up in an orderly manner during the nucleic acid testing work of all staff to strictly prevent people from gathering and getting together. For the elderly with limited mobility , quickly stepped forward to help. Under the guidance of volunteers, community residents received nucleic acid sampling in an orderly and rapid manner. Wu Xiaoqin and Yuan Jinzhu used practical actions to interpret the vanguard and exemplary role of party members and demonstrate the responsibility of China Life people.

Keep the entry and exit “closed” for epidemic prevention and be brave to be a “night watchman” at the card point

The community is the front line of epidemic prevention and control, and also the main battlefield for joint defense, joint control, and group defense and group control. A control point in Changhe Community, Huixing Street, Yubei District, Chongqing City, under the shadowy lights of the cold night, is the figure of Li Xiaoyong, a volunteer from the Yubei District Branch Company. Li Xiaoyong is mainly responsible for guarding the card points at night to ensure that residents do not gather, move, or visit. “The card point is a vent, and the wind is very strong at night. Every time I feel sleepy, I stand in the vent to keep myself awake.” Li Xiaoyong also kept cheering with the “night watchman” beside him: “We just need to keep the At the exit gate’ and the ‘entry gate’, we are on duty overnight, and everyone can sleep peacefully, and it is worthwhile to overcome the epidemic as soon as possible!”

Fight the “epidemic” together and overcome the difficulties together. China Life Insurance Chongqing Branch actively implemented the major decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee, and the majority of China Life people actively participated in the front line of “anti-epidemic”. As of November 15, a total of nearly 40 volunteers from 7 business units participated in the “anti-epidemic” tide During the period, we continued to take practical actions to work together with the mountain city government and the people to tide over the difficulties together and contribute to China Life’s efforts to win the battle against the epidemic.