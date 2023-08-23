Home » Overcrowded houses in Gallipoli, 10 tourists in apartments for 4 – News
In Gallipoli, the Guardia di Finanza discovered numerous cases of small apartments rented to a large number of young tourists who paid up to five thousand euros a week. In particular, the yellow flames have found that apartments capable of accommodating up to 4 people, approximately 60 square meters large, have been rented to groups of 10 tourists willing to pay between 1,500 and 5,000 euros per week for each house.


The ‘chicken houses’ were identified during administrative and fiscal checks on tourist rentals in 39 apartments in the seaside resorts Baia Verde and Lido San Giovanni, within which the presence of a total of 212 young tourists from all over the Italy and from abroad.


Now the military is verifying the hygienic-sanitary requirements and compliance with the municipal ordinance which prohibits the overcrowding of housing and which provides for an administrative fine of 350 euros for each person in excess in the event of violations.

