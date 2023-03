Karl-Heinz Koll found dozens of unfinished building files when he took over as mayor of the city of Traun 16 months ago (building processes, changes to the development plan, zoning). The reasons were a lack of staff and sick leave in the corona pandemic, and the position of the director of the building department was vacant, says Koll. There were five to 20 complaints a day, and the construction files piled up to more than 100.