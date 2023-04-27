Home » Overflow of ravine alarmed the inhabitants of Zapotillo – breaking latest news
The winter season continues without giving a truce to the border cantons. In Zapotillo, the overflow of the Querecotillo stream caused panic among the citizens and flooded dozens of homes.

According to Amable Jiménez, a resident of the Amazonas neighborhood, the tributary grew as it had not done in several years and the main street of the sector (Avenida Amazonas) became a veritable river —which carried away whatever it found in its path.

“As far as we know, there were no people affected, but there was damage to the belongings of the neighbors’ homes due to the flood, since the water exceeded a meter in height,” he remarked.

For his part, Adrián Atarihuana, asked the mayor Efrén Vidal Sarango to build an emergency wall in the Amazonas neighborhood to prevent flooding. “Every year —although to a lesser extent— we must be suffering from the overflow of the stream and the damage it causes; Nobody helps us, that is, we must face the ravages of nature alone, ”he said. (YO)

