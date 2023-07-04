Overload: “State of Emergency” – panels are asking for help from politicians

In view of the sharp rise in food prices, the food banks in Germany are complaining about a “state of emergency” in the distribution of food for the needy. While the number of customers has “almost doubled” at some locations, food donations “sometimes decreased by 50 percent,” said Frank Hildebrandt, chairman of the board of the Schleswig-Holstein and Hamburg state association, the editorial network Germany (RND, Wednesday editions). . Tafel federal boss Michaela Engelmeier called on the state to secure “the subsistence level” of the people.

There are “terrifying” reports from the panels, Engelmeier said. In times of “record inflation and price explosion” many people “couldn’t even afford to eat anymore”.

Not only people who receive citizen money are affected, but also millions of low earners and pensioners. The volunteers at the Tafel, whose number remained “almost constant”, worked “at the absolute limit – both mentally and physically,” said Tafel spokeswoman Anna Verres.

