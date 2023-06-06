Overseas Chinese hotly discuss General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Symposium on Cultural Inheritance and Development

China News Agency, Beijing, June 5 (Reporter Xu Wenxin) On June 2, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, attended a symposium on cultural inheritance and development in Beijing and delivered an important speech. Overseas Chinese said that the speech further strengthened their cultural self-confidence, enhanced national cohesion, and provided valuable spiritual motivation for building a culturally powerful country, building a modern civilization of the Chinese nation, and promoting mutual learning between Chinese and foreign civilizations.

The historical context is endless, and the Chinese civilization consolidates its roots and opens up new ones. Lin Chuqin, chairman of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Thailand, said that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech pointed out the direction for overseas Chinese to spread the excellent traditional Chinese culture overseas. is also continuously enhanced.

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that the outstanding characteristics of Chinese civilization include continuity, innovation, unity, inclusiveness and peace. Cai Linhai, an overseas Chinese writer in Japan, said that from the continuity of Chinese civilization, overseas Chinese re-understand the “cultural genes” flowing in their blood. They can not only understand ancient and modern China, but also perceive China in the future. Build a bridge of cultural exchanges and contribute to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Gao Jie, president of the Sichuan-Chongqing Association of Egypt, believes that overseas Chinese are practitioners of the peaceful nature of Chinese civilization. They are kind to others and advocate justice. In overseas work and life practice, they promote local development, maintain a good image of China, and give a vivid portrayal of Chinese civilization in overseas societies.

Kuang Yuanping, president of the Australian Outstanding Chinese Entrepreneurs Association, said that overseas Chinese play a unique role in inheriting and developing China‘s excellent traditional culture and promoting cultural exchanges between China and foreign countries. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech has aroused the pride of overseas Chinese in Chinese civilization, and has strong guiding significance for undertaking new cultural missions and striving to build a modern civilization of the Chinese nation.

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that to open up and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics on the basis of more than 5,000 years of Chinese civilization, it is the only way to integrate the basic principles of Marxism with China‘s specific reality and excellent traditional Chinese culture. Wang Yunru, executive vice president of the France-China Association for the Promotion of Relations, was deeply touched by this. He said that this is the cultural inheritance of modern ideas, showing the unique charm of Chinese civilization advancing with the times, inclusiveness and openness, and will surely make it glow with new vitality. vitality and vigor.

“The Chinese nation is a nation with roots and a soul. The ancestors of the humanities are our roots, and Chinese culture is our soul.” Le Taowen, a tenured professor at Weber State University in the United States, said that as an important part of the Chinese people, overseas Chinese can only accurately understand The connotation of Chinese culture and Chinese civilization can effectively promote exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations.

Le Taowen said that the world needs rationality and justice, and the Chinese culture that loves peace and cherishes friendship is a good way to promote world peace, development and win-win cooperation.

“Chinese culture is the source of national identity and the cornerstone of national pride.” Wu Hao, president of the Russian Overseas Chinese Youth Federation, said that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, China has insisted on developing advanced socialist culture and strengthening the construction of socialist spiritual civilization , cultivate and practice the socialist core values, inherit and carry forward the excellent traditional Chinese culture, and the international influence of Chinese culture is constantly increasing.

Wang Peizhong, president of the Egyptian Chinese Association, believes that the profound and profound Chinese culture is the foundation of the overseas Chinese in a multicultural environment. culture.

Cai Jiayi, president of the Guangdong Association of Western Australia and the General Chamber of Commerce in Australia, said that overseas Chinese will take practical actions to promote the prosperity and development of Chinese culture and continue to strive for the construction of a modern civilization of the Chinese nation.