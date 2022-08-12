





The complete reunification of the motherland is an irresistible historical trend

——Overseas Chinese and overseas Chinese hotly discuss the white paper “Taiwan Issue and China‘s Reunification in the New Era”

The white paper “Taiwan Issue and China‘s Unification in the New Era” released by the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council and the Information Office of the State Council on the 10th aroused strong responses from overseas Chinese. In the past few days, people from all walks of life told the Xinhua News Agency reporter that the white paper further reiterated the fact and status quo that Taiwan is part of China. There is no way out for “relying on foreign countries to seek independence”, and “using Taiwan to control China” is doomed to fail.

“The white paper points out that Taiwan has been part of China since ancient times, with clear historical latitude and latitude and clear legal facts.” Wu Hao, executive vice-chairman and secretary-general of the Russian-Chinese Association for the Promotion of Peaceful Reunification, said that the historical and legal facts that Taiwan is a part of China are beyond doubt. The status of never being a country but a part of China cannot be changed, and the reunification of the motherland is unstoppable. As overseas Chinese, we must jointly defend and promote the great cause of peaceful reunification of the motherland and leave no room for “Taiwan independence” separatist activities.

Yang Hanxin, president of the Overseas Chinese Association in the United Kingdom, Xinhua Association, said that overseas Chinese resolutely oppose the bad behavior of external interference forces trying to “use Taiwan to control China“. “The DPP authorities ‘coerced foreigners to seek independence’ for their own selfish interests and moved against the trend, seriously endangering the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait, and undermining the prospect of peaceful reunification. We firmly oppose it.” Yang Hanxin said that realizing the complete reunification of the motherland is the common aspiration of all Chinese sons and daughters , is the rolling trend of historical development.

“The white paper fully demonstrates the firm will and determination of the Communist Party of China to pursue the reunification of the motherland.” Chen Kunfei, vice president of the Peruvian China Peaceful Reunification Promotion Association, was very excited. He believed that under the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China, the Chinese people are fully confident and capable of resolving the Taiwan issue and realizing the complete reunification of the motherland.

Xia Xiaolei, executive vice president of the Latvian Overseas Chinese Federation, believes that the publication of the white paper is very timely and very necessary. He expressed firm support for the “peaceful reunification and one country, two systems” emphasized in the white paper as the basic policy for resolving the Taiwan issue and the best way to achieve national reunification. Xia Xiaolei said that he looks forward to the day when the motherland is completely reunified, “The five thousand years of Chinese civilization nourishes the descendants of China, and we overseas Chinese are willing to give full play to our unique advantages and make our own efforts to promote the complete reunification of the motherland and jointly create a national rejuvenation. Glorious cause”.

“The reunification of the motherland is an irresistible historical trend. To realize the peaceful reunification of the two sides of the Taiwan Strait is not only the blessing of the Chinese nation and the Chinese people, but also the blessing of the international community and the people of the world.” President of the Netherlands “United Times” and President of the Netherlands China Cultural Foundation Chen Guangping said, “We overseas Chinese living overseas firmly support and support all the principles and policies of the Communist Party of China and the Chinese government to promote the complete reunification of the motherland.”

Chen Wei, president of the Turkey-China Peaceful Reunification Promotion Association, pointed out that the DPP authorities “coerced foreign countries to seek independence”, creating tensions in cross-strait relations, endangering peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and undermining the prospect of peaceful reunification. Overseas Chinese are resolutely opposed to the DPP authorities’ attempt to seek “independence”. There is no way out for “relying on foreign countries to seek independence”.

Li Zuqing, vice president of the Myanmar-China Friendship Association in Mandalay Province, Myanmar, said that realizing the complete reunification of the motherland is the common wish of all Chinese sons and daughters and an inevitable requirement for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. It is believed that with the joint efforts of Chinese sons and daughters, the complete reunification of the motherland will certainly can be realized.

Zhang Weiqing, honorary chairman of the Austrian-China Friendship Association Chinese Committee, said, “We firmly oppose the US ‘Taiwan-based China‘ plot and the DPP authorities’ ‘Taiwan independence’ split, and firmly believe that the reunification of the motherland will surely be achieved, and overseas Chinese will make their own contributions. “



