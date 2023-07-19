Home » Overseas Pakistanis allowed to use mobile phones without PTA tax
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated the online temporary mobile registration system for overseas Pakistanis and foreign nationals coming to the country. Under the program, overseas Pakistanis or foreign citizens can use their personal mobile phones for 120 days without paying customs duty. will be able to get free facility, however they have to apply for free registration facility every time they come to Pakistan.

Overseas Pakistanis — including students and employees — and foreign nationals visiting Pakistan for tourism or business purposes can benefit from this new facility.

Addressing the opening ceremony in Islamabad, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said that Pakistani youth are making significant progress in the field of information technology. There are immense opportunities in this sector and we should not let them go to waste.

The Prime Minister said that his government has allocated sufficient funds for various programs for the youth in the current budget.

He said that Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has been formed to attract foreign investment in Pakistan and revive the country’s economy. Terming SIFC as an economic revival programme, he said that the IT Ministry has a key role to play in achieving the set targets in this regard.

The Prime Minister also stressed the need to promote IT parks in the country to increase IT exports. He said that for the convenience of Pakistanis living abroad, the Prime Minister said that a non-financial package would be announced in the next few days.

It may be noted that in December 2018, the government introduced the ‘Mobile Phone Tax Policy’ which allowed overseas Pakistanis to bring a phone without paying customs duty. However, they were required to register their phones upon arrival at the airport. Otherwise their phone would not work.

Overseas Pakistanis can use their imported phone with one SIM for a period of 60 days. After the 60-day period, the phone will not work unless they pay the tax due to regularize the said device.

Authorities upgraded new features in the identity registration and blocking system, which will allow overseas Pakistanis to use their imported mobile phones for 120 days. The system was able to exchange data between FIA, FBR and PTA. The system was also linked to FIA passenger entry and exit records.

