The Wels Greens are announcing an inquiry about after-school care places for the next municipal council meeting next Monday. “We currently have a lot of contacts with parents and teachers who absolutely do not agree with the current situation,” says Green spokeswoman Miriam Faber. The situation in Pernau, where the after-school care center is temporarily located in the elementary school, is particularly dramatic. There is no solution in sight for the district. All-day schools could not completely replace after-school care, says Faber, “there is a lack of offers in the mornings, in the evenings, but also during the holidays.” The green municipal councilor also sees shortcomings on the part of urban planning: “Demography is not rocket science. A lot of developments have been missed in recent years.”

