OVERVIEW. New Year’s Eve without major riots, but two hundred arrests in Brussels and Antwerp

In Brussels, around 100,000 people descended on the city center for New Year’s Eve. Around New Year’s Eve, 55,000 people gathered to watch the fireworks. Furthermore, there were also 30,000 attendees at FCKNYE in Brussels Expo. This is evident from figures collected by the police. About 142 people had been arrested in the six Brussels zones at 1 a.m.: 122 administrative arrests and 20 judicial. Last year around the same time, the police counted 74 arrests. They also counted 226 interventions at that time. “These are both the normal interventions and the special interventions for New Year’s Eve. Last year there were 386 interventions,” it says.

Anyone who wanted to go to bed on time in the capital was worth the effort. The fireworks were unbelievable. The Brussels police therefore determined that the ban on possession and use of fireworks was not respected.

A number of minor injuries were caused by the illegal fireworks. For example, a child was injured in the hand and a teenager suffered an eye injury.

In Antwerp, the counter stands at sixty arrests during New Year’s Eve. This mainly concerns rioters who set off and threw fireworks, or caused damage. The previously imposed house arrests are said to have largely been complied with.

Cat and mouse game in Antwerp

The police were present in Antwerp from the afternoon on Sunday to check for the illegal lighting of fireworks, and indeed confiscated fireworks in various places. In the run-up to midnight, tension increased in some neighborhoods and the police had to deploy en masse.

Especially in the vicinity of the Sint-Bernardsesteenweg on the Kiel, the Veldstraat in Antwerp North, the Statiestraat in Berchem and the Lakborslei and the Bisthovenplein in Deurne, a cat-and-mouse game started with young people who set off fireworks and threw them at passing (police). )vehicles.

“The neighborhoods were actively patrolled to create a dissuasive effect,” says police spokesman Willem Migom. “At Kiel the police had to drive back the crowd. The water cannon was used there. Damage was caused and police made several arrests.” A police vehicle was also heavily vandalized in that area.

The dangerous Cobra firecrackers were particularly popular — © rr

In various places in the city, young people built improvised blockades using scooters and bicycles, among other things, to hinder the police. The police used a heavy vehicle to remove those blockages.

At the Dageraadplaats in the Zurenborg district, the police also had to intervene around midnight because fireworks were thrown and shot into the audience. A suspect was arrested.

There was also a blast in Ghent, despite a ban

The fireworks ban also remained a dead letter in Ghent. Massive fireworks were set off everywhere in the city. From Ekkergem to the center and the Miljoenenkwartier. Heavy bombs also exploded.

Van Beverenplein was closed for a while to identify a group of people running amok. Around 2 o’clock, peace had returned to the square, with the exception of a few occasional explosions in the area.

A car was set on fire in Maïsstraat, near Dracunaplein, around midnight. The vehicle almost completely burned out. ”

In Ghent, the official end-of-year fireworks at Portus Ganda were canceled due to the weather conditions.