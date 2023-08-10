Home » overview | News.at
LINZ. Only recently it became known that the Sparkasse will close its branch in the Franckviertel, now it is also clear that this fate will overtake the one in the Biesenfeld. “Digitization and changed customer behavior must not lead to older people in particular losing their direct access to cash and financial advice in a bank branch,” says FP parliamentary group leader Wolfgang Grabmayr, criticizing the announced closures. His appeal: “Customer care must be maintained.”

LINZ. Friday is children’s stuff flea market day at the Linz Südbahnhofmarkt – at least until September 8th. From 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., children and their parents can sell things they no longer need along Kantstraße: from books to toys and clothing – provided they are in good condition. All information at linz.at/leben/kinderflohmarkt.php

