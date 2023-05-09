Overwhelmed and killed Veneto Strade worker, sentenced to 3 years – Veneto

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TREVISO, MAY 09 – The truck driver from Ravenna was sentenced today in Treviso to three years’ imprisonment who, on February 4, 2019, passing on the regional road n. 53 “del Santo”, in the Treviso area, collided with a van stopped on the side of the road which, in turn, jumped forward, killing a 45-year-old worker from Vicenza, Alessandro Farronato, an employee of Veneto Strade.



The haulier had tested positive for the test that recognizes cocaine intake. The heavy vehicle he was driving, before the impact, had torn up some roadside signs, traveling at a speed exceeding the limit of 70 kilometers per hour. (HANDLE).

