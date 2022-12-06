And thirty-year-old worker of the Ecor Natura Yes was invested at 1.30 pm today, 6 December, as soon as his work shift ended, in the back of the company in via Palù in Zoppé of San Vendemiano.

The man traveled a few meters with his Piaggio scooter. Leaving the company car park, he entered via Palù. At that moment, one came from the main road Seat Leon, led by a colleague of work.

Emergency services in via Palù (photo Bortolotto)

The worker was thrown for about ten meters and other colleagues immediately came to his rescue. He always stayed self consciousbut reported a number of severe trauma.

On the scene self-medication, ambulance and air ambulance, the wounded man was transported to the Ca’ Foncello hospital in Treviso. There prognosis at the moment it is reserved. The investigations are underway by the carabinieri. The road was closed for over an hour.