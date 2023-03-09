news-txt”>

A 59-year-old motorcyclist, Fabrizio Ferrari, died in Funo di Argelato (Bologna) after being run over by a van whose driver, instead of stopping, continued the race and escaped. But his escape did not last long because the carabinieri tracked him down and reported him: he is a 45-year-old accused of roadside homicide and hit and miss.

The accident, the umpteenth on the roads of the Bolognese area, happened around 4 pm on the Transversale di Pianura. The precise dynamics of the collision between the victim’s BMW 850 motorcycle and the van, which took place near a junction, is still being reconstructed by the carabinieri themselves. The 118 also intervened but for the motorcyclist, who was thrown to the ground and hit his head on the asphalt, there was nothing they could do. The man lived in Bentivoglio.

The pirate who was driving the van and who got away was tracked down after a couple of hours, thanks to the traces left at the scene of the accident and some testimonies. The carabinieri of the San Giovanni in Persiceto company managed to trace the license plate and found it in the parking lot of a transport company in San Giorgio di Piano where the 45-year-old, Italian and resident in the area, works as a driver.