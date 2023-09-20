Ovidio Guzmán Faces First Trial in the US, Southern District of New York Plays Pivotal Role

Ovidio Guzmán, also known as El Ratón, has faced his first trial in the United States after being extradited from Mexico. The trial took place in Chicago, Illinois, where he is facing five criminal charges. However, the Southern District of New York is expected to play a crucial role in his judicial process, according to a former agent of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Mike Vigil, the former DEA agent, stated in an interview with Infobae México that the extradition of Guzmán would not significantly impact the infrastructure of the Sinaloa Cartel, as they would continue to operate normally. Vigil also mentioned that it is highly likely that Guzmán will be sentenced to life imprisonment due to the serious charges he faces in Illinois, Columbia, and particularly in New York.

The former DEA agent, with 30 years of experience, noted that New York has the best prosecutors who handle complex conspiracy cases like Guzmán’s. Therefore, he believes it will be challenging for Guzmán to escape justice in this jurisdiction.

Guzmán was extradited on September 15 from the Toluca International Airport to the United States. The Southern District of New York has seen several trials related to drug trafficking cases involving Mexican cartels.

One notable trial was that of Joaquín Guzmán Loera, also known as El Chapo, the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel and Ovidio’s father. In July 2019, El Chapo was sentenced to life in prison by Judge Brian Cogan in Brooklyn, New York, for leading a criminal organization. The judge also ordered the seizure of almost $12.7 billion from El Chapo as proceeds from his criminal activities.

Other trials in the state of New York have involved Genaro García Luna, former head of the Federal Public Security Secretariat during the administration of Felipe Calderón. García Luna was found guilty of several charges, including conspiracy to transport, import, and distribute cocaine, belonging to a criminal enterprise, and making false statements.

Guzmán, currently held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago, pleaded not guilty to the charges during his first hearing in the Northern District Court of Illinois on September 18. He is expected to be tried in Illinois before being taken to New York to face charges related to fentanyl trafficking, weapons, and money laundering. His three brothers, senior lieutenants, and leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel are also involved in these charges.

According to documents from the United States Department of Justice, Guzmán and his accomplices allegedly controlled extensive and international operations related to the fentanyl trade, generating significant profits. The statement from the US Department of Justice released on April 14 this year indicates that multiple defendants, including Guzmán, are currently detained pending extradition proceedings.

As Guzmán’s trial progresses, the US authorities will continue to hold him accountable for his alleged involvement in drug trafficking and other criminal activities. The outcome of this trial could have significant implications for the Sinaloa Cartel and the fight against drug trafficking in Mexico.

