José Ovidio Ibargüen lived to tell it. His story of overcoming is to be admired and like few people who have too much at heart, he is now determined to create jobs and help the planet.

23 years have passed since the protagonist of this story suffered a terrible motorcycle accident that burned 30% of his body, on the right side. The easiest thing for Ovidio would have been to lie on a bed and from there wait for them to do everything for him, but that is not his essence and since the companies answered that they could not hire him, something that he and many do not understand, a day at a time began to rise. He has taken many courses and training for entrepreneurs, as he himself says: “I have a lot of diplomas.”

His physical recovery was slow and until recently he received the last surgery, but his mental recovery made him precisely a recuperator and one day he saw that glass was abundant and that when crushed it looked very beautiful. He then thought of the artists and inquiring on the internet he realized that his material did not exist. But getting a little bit of product now takes him a whole day of work and three days of bed, because it’s exhausting, which would be different if he had an engine, for a glass crushing machine.

José Ovidio has a Facebook with his full name and cell number 302 2027880, for those who have the solution for the engine in their hands or want to buy products for beautiful crafts.