Owner of animal foundation was convicted of mistreatment

Owner of animal foundation was convicted of mistreatment

The Prosecutor’s Office obtained a sentence of 12 months in prison and a fine against the owner of an animal protection foundation in Ubaté, Cundinamarca, for the crime of animal abuse.

The foundation housed several dogs in poor sanitation and care conditions, which caused the death of some and left others in obvious physical deterioration and dehydration.

In addition, a considerable decrease in the number of canines in charge was found without any explanation. In another event, a man was prosecuted for attacking a dog named ‘Gordo Antonio’ ​​with a knife in Venice, Antioquia, for barking at him. The animal received veterinary care and survived the attack. The man was charged with the crime of animal abuse.

