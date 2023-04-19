Owner of Florenzi Industries pays AFP debt of 97 exempted and remains suspended – Diario La Página

Sergio Alberto Pineda, 57, today received a definitive dismissal after paying the Pension Fund Administrators (AFP) the amount of $6,402.70, to the detriment of 97 former employees of Industrias Florenzi.

The conciliation with those affected before the Second Investigating Court of Soyapango freed the defendant from criminal proceedings. However, in matters of civil liability, it did not rule on the facts derived as an economic consequence of the crime, but the way was left open for the purpose of filing an appeal, as well as alternative measures.

The payment covered the debt accumulated between April and June 2020. During the special hearing, 79 of 97 victims appeared, all former employees of Florenzi Industries, located in that municipality.