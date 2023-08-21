Owner of Southern California Store Killed in Tragic Shooting Over LGBTQ+ Pride Flag

Owner of California clothing store killed in dispute over gay pride flag

(CNN) — A tragic incident unfolded in Cedar Glen, California on Friday night as the owner of a clothing store was fatally shot following an argument over a rainbow gay pride flag hanging outside her business. Laura Ann “Lauri” Carleton, 66, was discovered with a gunshot wound at her Mag.Pi store, located east of Lake Arrowhead in San Bernardino County. Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, the suspect, whose identity remains undisclosed, made derogatory remarks about the rainbow flag before opening fire on Carleton. The assailant fled the scene but was apprehended by authorities roughly one mile away. The suspect was found still armed and during the confrontation with law enforcement, an encounter involving deadly force ensued, resulting in the suspect’s death. Thankfully, no officers were harmed during the incident.

This tragic incident has occurred against the backdrop of continued threats of violence against the LGBTQ+ community and a surge in anti-LGBTQ+ legislation this year, as reported by the Human Rights Campaign. The group’s president, Kelley Robinson, declared a state of national emergency for the LGBTQ+ community earlier this year, emphasizing the tangible and dangerous nature of the threats faced by LGBTQ+ Americans.

California Governor Gavin Newsom expressed his deep disgust with the shooting in a social media post, stating that such “disgusting hatred” has no place in the state. Carleton, although not identifying as LGBTQ+, was a strong advocate for the community, according to the Lake Arrowhead LGBTQ+ organization. They expressed their immense grief at the loss of Carleton, stating, “We will miss her so much.”

The Mag.Pi store website highlighted Carleton’s dedication to her family, pointing out that she and her husband were responsible for a blended family of nine children. Cedar Glen, a mountain community situated in the picturesque San Bernardino National Forest, is located approximately 120 kilometers east of downtown Los Angeles.

As authorities continue their investigation into this senseless act of violence, communities nationwide are once again reminded of the ongoing struggles faced by the LGBTQ+ community and the urgent need for greater understanding, acceptance, and measures to combat hatred.

The loss of Carleton serves as a devastating reminder of the work that still needs to be done to protect and uplift marginalized communities, emphasizing the importance of championing inclusivity and equality for all.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

