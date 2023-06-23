Özdemir’s animal husbandry label: does the Federal Council still overturn it?

After the German Bundestag passed the Animal Husbandry Labeling Act last Friday (June 16), the Agricultural Committee of the Chamber of States dealt with Özdemir’s project again on Monday (June 19). The committee members from eight federal states voted in favor of calling the mediation committee. Six countries voted against, two abstained.

Since the law does not require the approval of the Bundesrat, appealing to the mediation committee is the last chance for the states to stop the law and reach a compromise with the federal government. However, during the first round in November 2022, the federal states had expressed their support for animal husbandry labeling to the Federal Minister. At that time, the Agriculture Committee had also recommended rejecting the draft law. It must therefore be assumed that the countries will again not follow the committee’s recommendation.

Hardly any points of criticism included in the Animal Husbandry Labeling Act



As agrarheute reported on Friday, the law was only passed by the coalition factions with the emphatic assurance that they wanted to expand it after the summer break. There was clear criticism from the opposition. Agricultural associations emphasized that this law can only be a first step and that it must be quickly extended to other animal species and out-of-home catering. Animal rights activists had called for the law to be rejected because it was consumer deception.

