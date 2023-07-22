Ozuna announces that “Vocation”, his own brand of champagne, is now available

Puerto Rican urban artist Ozuna announced this Friday that he recently completed the purchase of his own brand of champagne “Vocation”, becoming the first Latino artist to own a drink of these characteristics.

“I am very happy to be able to venture into this new project and have the opportunity to shape my own brand of champagne, putting my personal touch on it and creating an experience that truly reflects my vision. This is another dream come true,” Ozuna said in a statement.

The singer explained that he named the champagne “Vocation” because of the similarity between his passion for the process of making this drink and his vocation for composing his own music.

Ozuna was involved in every detail of the development of the product that has the peculiarity that the label glows in the dark.

La Maison Haton, which produces “Vocation”, is one of the most renowned champagne boutiques in the Champagne region of France, and is run by a fifth generation in charge of carrying on the family tradition since 1928.

Ozuna continues to advance in the business world, on June 30 he signed an agreement with Scooter Braun’s entertainment company SB Projects, with the aim of “opening doors to new markets” in the world of music.

In 2020, Ozuna won his first two Latin Grammys for his collaboration “Yo x Ti, Tú x Mí,” with Rosalía, and in 2021 he also took home the Extraordinary Evolution Award at the Latin American Music Awards. EFE