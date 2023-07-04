Ozuna signs an agreement with the company SB Projects to “open doors to new markets”

In October 2022, he released his fifth studio album, “OzuTochi”.

Puerto Rican singer Ozuna signed an agreement this Friday with Scooter Braun’s entertainment company SB Projects, with the aim of “opening doors to new markets” in the world of music.

Ozuna joins SB Projects’ top-tier roster that includes Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and The Kid LAROI, among others, according to the statement.

“I am confident that the global experience of Scooter and his team will open doors to new markets for us. We all share the same strategic vision and direction to continue taking my music to all parts of the world. I’m really excited about all the new opportunities that are coming up in the future,” said the singer.

For his part, Braun, CEO of HYBE AMERICA, stressed that Ozuna’s music is “a true voice of his community” and that they hope to work with him “on a global scale.”

This agreement is in association with Edgar Andino, founder and CEO of Andino Marketing Group, who has been a key figure in Ozuna’s team in recent years.

Andino has led important projects for the artist such as his collaboration with Gims and RedOne “Arhbo” for the soundtrack of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup and his presentation at the closing ceremony.

“We always go big. For us, Scooter and SB Projects align with our vision. They are the perfect partners to help in our continued focus and take Ozuna to the next level of his career,” Andino stressed.

In 2020, Ozuna won his first two Latin Grammys for his collaboration “Yo x Ti, Tú x Mí,” with Rosalía, and in 2021 he also took home the Extraordinary Evolution Award at the Latin American Music Awards.

In October 2022, he released his fifth studio album, “OzuTochi”; followed by her collaboration with Shakira on the famous song “Monotonía”.

The deal comes on the heels of the recent release of Ozuna’s “Afro” EP, and ahead of a 16-date European tour this summer in support of the project.

SB Projects, founded by Scooter Braun, is a Hybe America company with companies in the fields of music, film and technology, among others.

