Home » PA and businesses, first ok in the CDM to the reform of controls on economic activities
News

PA and businesses, first ok in the CDM to the reform of controls on economic activities

by admin
PA and businesses, first ok in the CDM to the reform of controls on economic activities

MENU

Homepage The MinisterHomepage Minister Staff The new alphabet of Public AdministrationHomepage alphabet PA A – Access B – Good Administration C – Human Capital D – Digitization Department of Public FunctionHomepage Training Department Notification documents Smart working Strike dashboard Opinions and Circulars FOIA Supervision Simplification Public work and organization PA Digitization Performance Administrative capacity International activities Implementation of PNRR measures The Department Offices Instruments and Controls Regulations and Documentation Social innovation Articles and interviews The newsletter Let’s talk Home page Minister Articles and interviews

See also  They found a body inside a sack in the town of Kennedy

You may also like

Taste the Taste of the Truth, Learning Written...

in Sintra the panel with Lagarde, Powell and...

Inter Miami loses its seventh game in a...

Urban planning, the basis for a more just...

The collaboration between Emilia-Romagna and Pennsylvania — Enterprises...

Ernesto Luna highlights the work of Monaguense journalists...

The San Juan demands prompt installation of the...

The Area III tender-type was drawn up by...

Bukele’s re-election is already on the way, says...

A Tesla in autopilot mode crashes into a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy