Listen to the audio version of the article

In the PA there are reforms that are made by law. And there are others, the majority, which instead require study, analysis of phenomena and time, because their realization passes through a cultural and organizational change that must be matured in the offices and not in the Official Gazette.

Precisely for this reason, when it came to starting the work on “administrative strengthening” for the PNRR at Palazzo Vidoni, the focus was not only on rules and decrees. But the help of university professors, professionals and top executives of the other administrations was asked to investigate the long-term trends to be followed in order to arrive at that new Public Administration which, in the most ardent ambitions, should represent one of the structural inheritances of the NRP.

Technical Commission of the National Observatory of Agile Work View

Report Scientific Committee Evaluation Reforms View

Two of the three key issues addressed in this way are closely intertwined. It is about performance evaluation, the eternal promise of many PA reforms, and of Smart Working. Because, as the president of Aran Antonio Naddeo also explains in the article on the page, if the work moves from the physical location of the office, the last curtain also falls, which so far has allowed rules and managers to take care of the quiet formal assessments. , made of cards and presence, to avoid venturing on the most difficult terrain of the analysis of the results. The commitment of the technical commission for Performance, established in May under the leadership of Claudia Ciccodicola (deputy head of the Personnel Management service of the Bank of Italy) immediately focused on Piao, the integrated activity and organization plan that replaces the old PA planning documents in an attempt to create a “strategic” document instead of the usual formal fulfillment. An attempt to be carried out, on which the Commission has structured the questionnaires that will reach the administrations on five main points of their plan (enabling conditions, objectives, processes, performance and impacts) to be accompanied by the massive examination of the documents uploaded on the Piao Portal.

The way of the field census was also chosen by the technical commission on agile work chaired by Michele Tiraboschi (full professor of Labor Law at the University of Modena), who prepared a questionnaire on a sample of 284 entities to understand first of all whether the activation of Smart Working was accompanied by systems for measuring productivity and user satisfaction: two major absentees according to Istat surveys.

Instead, the scientific committee chaired by Sergio Fabbrini (Sole 24 Ore of 20 September) was asked to evaluate the impact of the NRP reforms, judged positive on recruitment and key careers to restart public personnel below 30% compared to numerical levels of France and Germany. So far the analyzes, which will be useful if the next government wants to give continuity to this approach.