Dismantling old stereotypes to tell how public administration is changing, discovering the opportunities of public employment and the value of working for the community. Much more than a simple job: this is the message of the new communication campaign of the Department of Information and Publishing and the Department of Public Function, presented to the press by the Minister for Public Administration, Paolo Zangrilloand by the Undersecretary for Publishing, Alberto Barachini.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook