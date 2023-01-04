Listen to the audio version of the article

Every self-respecting end-of-year maneuver brings with it a batch of hirings in the PA. The Meloni government is now joining the tradition, given that the 2023 budget law expects over 10 thousand new entries by way of derogation into public offices, which add up to the already expected ordinary turnover of 156,400 units.

After the passage in Parliament, the extraordinary personnel entries have more than doubled compared to the original text. The final count speaks of 10,454 new recruits arriving in the Italian public administrations in the coming months, with the Revenue, Foreign Affairs and Justice agencies occupying the podium of new entries followed by the Ministry of Agriculture. But it is an estimate destined to be revised upwards. In more than one case, in fact, an ad hoc fund is set up or refinanced for the entry of fresh forces without an estimate of the new recruits who will arrive. Let’s take, for example, the 20 million allocated this year to central PAs (which will then become 25 million in 2024 and 30 million in 2025) which have achieved certain spending targets; these are resources managed by the MEF and aimed at strengthening skills in the field of analysis, evaluation of public policies and spending review. Or the 90 million added during construction to strengthen the police and firefighters. An amount destined to grow from year to year until reaching 125 million in 2033.

Revenue Agency

As we said, most of the measures were added during the first reading approval in the House. The original bill limited itself to mentioning the 3,900 officials to be found at the Revenue and the 28 fixed-term workers (presumably for four months) to be included in the ranks of the Carabinieri for the reception of confiscated or seized animals. Everything else (or almost) was added later. Like, to stay on the side of the Arma, the 120 personnel (76 inspectors and 44 pinned officers) to be allocated to agri-food protection.

If we add the State General Accounting Office to the 3,900 future Revenue employees mentioned above – which expects 150 non-managerial units (one hundred officials and 50 assistants) for its duties core and 10 officials for the implementation of the Pnrr – we discover that the MEF and its surroundings, on paper, is a candidate to become the area with the greatest number of new faces.

Foreign Affairs



Behind it we find the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Both for the 520 staff units (one hundred assistants and 420 officials) in the odor of permanent employment, and for the 3,150 contract positions to be assigned in the Italian embassies, consular offices and cultural institutes.

Justice

In third position Justice, also called into question more than once by the manoeuvre. In a couple of cases – on the one hand, for the one hundred juridical-pedagogical officials and cultural mediators and on the other, for the 800 non-managerial personnel – directly; in another, for the thousand more units expected between 2023 and 2026 by the Prison Police, indirectly.