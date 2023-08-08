Home » PA, POSTPONED ADMINISTRATION OPEN WEEK 2020
News

PA, POSTPONED ADMINISTRATION OPEN WEEK 2020

by admin
PA, POSTPONED ADMINISTRATION OPEN WEEK 2020

MENU

Homepage The MinisterHomepage Minister Staff The new alphabet of the Public AdministrationHomepage alphabet PA A – Access B – Good Administration C – Human Capital D – Digitization Department of Public FunctionHomepage Training Department Notification documents Smart working Strike dashboard Opinions and Circulars FOIA Supervision Simplification Public work and organization PA Digitization Performance Administrative capacity International activities Implementation of PNRR measures The Department Offices Instruments and Controls Regulations and Documentation Social innovation Articles and interviews The newsletter Let’s talk

Database of Opinions and Circular Notes
Training Notification documents Smart working Strike dashboard FOIA Patronage Supervision Simplification Public work and PA organization Digitization Performance Social innovation Administrative capacity and structural funds International activities Implementation of PNRR measures The Department Offices Tools and controls Regulations and documentation

See also  Flying the Dream of Finance and Lighting the Light of Consumer Protection—Ping An Bank Guangzhou Branch Continues to Carry out a Series of "Consumer Rights Protection" Activities_Industry News_Finance_证券星

You may also like

World Dairy Conference Spurs Massive Investment in the...

Colombia asks that authorities prove crimes for which...

Prosecutor’s Office alert for femicide cases

the plan of the municipal administration to redevelop...

The mother of the actor Angus Cloud of...

Millonarios beat Deportes Tolima 1-0 at El Campín

Summer Classroom: Exploring Fire Safety with a Cute...

the point tomorrow 8 August – Environment

Former Treasurer must repay more than $9,800 that...

Jurado: two candidates for mayor

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy