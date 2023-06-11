PA Social Day, the event dedicated to public communication in the PA

Many cities connected in a marathon created by PA Social which saw the participation of professionals from the public and digital communication: Ancona, Aosta, Bagheria, Bologna, Cagliari, Campobasso, Florence, Genoa, Lecce, Naples, Padua, Padriciano, Perugia, breaking latest news, Roccella Ionica, Rome, Taranto, Turin, Trento, Varese.

A whole day during which numerous talks were discussed, dedicated to the most current topics of public communication, social Customer care, chatGPT, the new frontiers for digital services, the European Year of Skills, artificial intelligence, Metaverse and the recognition of the professionalism of the digital public communicator with the “law 151”.

Among the guests, the director of institutional communication and relations with the PA of Formez PA Sergius Talamo, who spoke on the issue of the reform of public communication, focusing on the new “law 151”. A reform that aims to recognize “the legal status, therefore the professional condition of those who work in this field”. Talamo, to underline the fundamental and pervasive role of communication via social media, recalled that there were two million views on Instagram during the weather emergency in Emilia-Romagna, underlining how “no form of traditional communication can think of reaching two million of readers, we are faced with numbers that give a sense of the epochal turning point we are experiencing”.

He then went on to remark how the law 150 is almost a quarter of a century old “in 2000 time did not go so fast, the concept of communication has changed, the 150 of 2000 and public communication then served to illustrate the laws to citizens, it is of a time lag. Today no one could think of limiting the role of public communication only to this”.

The role of public communication is important, also for the correct promotion of an instrument such as the PNRR as it represents “a big bet, a common enterprise” and as such it must be communicated. He then mentioned what was recently stated by the Minister for the Public Administration, Paul Zangrillowho underlined the importance of communication for the citizen and that “the sense of our work is evaluated by the judgment that citizens give to services, the citizen being the measure of public work with his judgment”.

The new tools to support public communication in the PA and the new skills, already in place today, show that “we live in a digital civilization that must be transformed into something usable. If artificial intelligence is managed by professionals, it becomes empathetic and ethical, it becomes something that helps, an ally of any of our innovations, of any of our ability to improve the services of daily life”.

Talamo commented by recalling that “Law 151 speaks of the new professionalism of the digital communicator and journalist, a professional at the service of the PA and the citizen, a very participated project, which we hope will soon become a reality”.