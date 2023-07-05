Home » Pablo Ibáñez wins the gold medal in the 400 meter hurdles
Pablo Ibáñez wins the gold medal in the 400 meter hurdles

Pablo Ibáñez wins the gold medal in the 400 meter hurdles

Jul 04, 2023

Tonight, the Salvadoran athlete Pablo Ibáñez, won the gold medal in the 400 meter hurdles category of athletics, delivering his fifth gold to El Salvador during the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023.

“The fifth gold has arrived for El Salvador Pablo Ibáñez gives us the fifth gold in San Salvador 2023 by winning first place in the 400 m hurdles,” said the president of the Organizing Committee of the Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023 (COSSAN ), Yamil Bukele.

El Salvador has shown excellent participation in these games, positioning itself among the top 10 medal-winning countries in the Central American and Caribbean Games.

