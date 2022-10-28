Home News Pablo Marì injured in the shopping center: “I had suerte, someone else died in my place”
Pablo Marì injured in the shopping center: “I had suerte, someone else died in my place”

Pablo Marì injured in the shopping center: “I had suerte, someone else died in my place”

MILANO. Pablo Marì was shopping with his wife Veronica and their son Pablito, when the worst happened at the Carrefour in Assago. Stabbed with a slash in the back, between the shelves, suddenly. He is out of danger and will be operated on during the day, but at Monza, his team, were very scared. While the CEO Adriano Galliani and the coach Raffaele Palladino immediately set off to the Niguarda hospital, they immediately managed to contact the Spanish defender, who was conscious.

