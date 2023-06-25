Home » Pablo Ocampo’s favorite ‘Mecato’
Pablo Ocampo’s favorite ‘Mecato’

Thanks to the successes ‘I Don’t Like You Anymore’ y ‘I’m leaving you’who have made him one of the most famous popular artists of the moment, Pablo Ocampo arrives at the ring again to sing to the love of his life with ‘market’a theme with which he promises to be in the first places on the country’s radio stations, increasingly strengthening his musical career.

The song’s lyrics were written by Simon Vauri and produced by Ricardo Torres. In it they express the feeling of a man in love who sings to that woman who drives him crazy, with a very direct hint to the heart.

Listen to the interview with Pablo Ocampo:

In his long musical career, the artist born in Caldas began making his way working as a composer of other artists, including Pipe Bueno and Maluma. His label is characterized by mixing popular, carrilera and ranchera music, giving a modern touch to each interpretation, becoming one of the great bets of the popular genre in Colombia.

Among his most successful musical duets are ‘Drunk on you’ together with Joaquín Guiller and Happy Bebé and ‘I don’t like you anymore with the group Pasabordo, singles that catapulted him into the industry, becoming one of the most beloved of the genre. Due to his great staging, he has more than 2 million views on his official YouTube account.

See the video clip of ‘Mecato’:


