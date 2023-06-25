Pablo Ocampo’s favorite ‘Mecato’

Thanks to the successes ‘I Don’t Like You Anymore’ y ‘I’m leaving you’who have made him one of the most famous popular artists of the moment, Pablo Ocampo arrives at the ring again to sing to the love of his life with ‘market’a theme with which he promises to be in the first places on the country’s radio stations, increasingly strengthening his musical career.

The song’s lyrics were written by Simon Vauri and produced by Ricardo Torres. In it they express the feeling of a man in love who sings to that woman who drives him crazy, with a very direct hint to the heart.

Listen to the interview with Pablo Ocampo: