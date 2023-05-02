Home » PACCAR and Toyota Expand Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck Collaboration to Include Commercialization
PACCAR and Toyota Expand Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck Collaboration to Include Commercialization

PACCAR and Toyota Expand Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck Collaboration to Include Commercialization

PACCAR and Toyota Motor North America, Inc. (Toyota) today announced an expansion of their joint efforts to develop and produce zero emissions, hydrogen fuel cell (FCEV) Kenworth and Peterbilt
trucks powered by Toyota’s next-generation hydrogen fuel cell modules. The expanded agreement supports ongoing development and commercialized zero-emission versions of the Kenworth T680 and
Peterbilt 579 models featuring Toyota’s hydrogen fuel cell powertrain kit, with initial customer deliveries planned for 2024.

