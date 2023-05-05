Pachakutik Electoral Court left without effect the appointment of Guillermo Churuchumbi as national coordinator – Diario La Hora

The members of the Tribunal resolved to call new elections within a maximum period of ten days.

The National Electoral Tribunal of Pachakutik admitted for processing the challenge presented by Palmira Paredes (candidate for the second national sub-coordination) to the results of the election of April 29, 2023 that favored Guillermo Churuchumbi, and resolved to call new elections up to a maximum term of ten to designate the coordinator of the movement.

Jessica Castillo, current assembly member and vice president of the Pachakutik Electoral Tribunal, said, tonight May 4, 2023, that with this decision the appointment of Guillermo Churuchumbi as coordinator of the movement made on April 29, 2023 in a Assembly that took place in the province of Pastaza.

“We have qualified the challenge and we cancel the election process,” said Castillo.

In her challenge, Palmira Paredes points out that “there were authoritarian acts by Mr. Leonidas Iza, President of Conaie, who requested the alteration of the electoral register in six provinces, giving indications to the members of the boards receiving the vote, so that they include other people who were not included in the electoral roll”, says an extract from Resolution 004 signed by Jessica Castillo , Víctor Quinga, secretary of the Pachakutik Electoral Tribunal, and Rafael Lucero, member of the Tribunal.

Marcelo Tipán, president of the Court (close to Leonidas Iza) excused himself from attending of the meeting.

In the challenge to the results of April 29, one of the probative elements that Paredes presented in his lawsuit was the existence of a digital file (video) with the statements of Leónidas Iza ordering the change of electoral roll.

Palmira Paredes also stated that they were people from various provinces whose right to vote was violated and that they were included in the electoral roll, “to change other people, and that they be taken into account so that your vote benefits a candidate.”

In the text of the Resolution of seven pages, the Court argued that, to make the decision to call new elections, it was verified that “there were acts of interferencedisrespect, violation of democratic principles in the facilities of the electoral precinct, committed by strangers to the election process for the National Coordination”.

And he adds that the elections were not allowed to be carried out in an equitable, equal, alternative manner, “which prevented people who were on the electoral rolls in the polling stations from being able to vote, whose purpose was none other than to favor a candidate to the detriment and disadvantage of the other two lists”.

The new election will take place in the province of Pastaza “prior to guarantees are provided with the purpose of safeguarding the integrity and security of all, including the members of the court.”

According to Conaie, Churuchumbi was elected with 335 votes, followed by Cecilia Velasque (current deputy coordinator) with 289 votes and Jorge Herrera (former president of Conaie) with 178. (SC)

