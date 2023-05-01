Pachakutik Loja backs Churuchumbi for national coordinator – breaking latest news

The Pachakutik movement today chooses its national coordinator from among three candidates, the most opted being the former candidate for prefect of Pichincha.

Today, in the Ecuadorian Amazon, the conclave of the provincial delegations of the Pachakutik movement is taking place, to elect their national coordinator; despite the fact that in provinces like Loja, the decision is made by the option of Guillermo Churuchumbi, former candidate for prefect of Pichincha.

Candidates and responsibilities

Whoever comes out the winner of this process assumes the responsibility of coordinating actions among more than 500 popularly elected authorities, such as assembly members, mayors, prefects, councilors and members of parish councils —who are part of this political organization—; even, to prepare the way for the candidate for president of Ecuador in the next elections. The candidate with the endorsement of the current president of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie), Leonidas Iza, is Guillermo Churuchumbi, but there is also Cecilia Velasque, the same one who has been serving as deputy coordinator of the movement for the last seven years together with Marlon Santi, and the third alternative is Jorge Herrera, former president of the indigenous during 2014.

Loja Delegation

Julio Aurelio Lima Medina, coordinator of the Saraguro canton, told Diario Crónica that today is a very important day for his political movement, which is the political arm of Conaie. “In this national congress we will elect the new coordinator, for this, we have defined the fifty delegates from Loja, in addition to other colleagues, in the city of Puyo”, and confirmed the candidacy of the three indigenous cadres, who would have the support of their bases . “There is a delegation from Saraguro as official participants, but there are also friendly militants who accompany the event, as fraternal delegates.”

Internal democracy process

He commented that these activities are part of the internal democracy processes of their organizations and that, therefore, they have regulations to comply with. “The term of validity of the coordination is extended, since it expired the previous year”, in addition to highlighting the importance of this election since “through it you can have greater unity and coherence in the organization”, he specified. “We have some assembly members who have been doing whatever they want; acting according to their interests, that is why we hope that the new trade union authority will resume those ties of unity”, and he recalled that said political party has its origins in the indigenous organization.

The election mechanism is expected to be by voting at the polls, of all those who appear in the union’s electoral roll. “In order to designate one or the other candidate, the political and ideological consequence is taken into account,” including the position of the leader in relation to the government of the day, he said. “On April 8, in a political council, the decision was made to support the candidacy of fellow Churuchumbi, taking into account that his nomination has arisen from a consensus in the internal structure of Conaie,” he asserted, while insisting that Loja’s representation will be ratified at the polls. (YO)